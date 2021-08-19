Advertisement

Finally, Bell Bottom is released on big screens, in states where theatres have been allowed to operate. With Akshay Kumar in lead, the film has found itself a decent chunk of cinema screens. Also, favourable reviews are coming in. Expect a good start on day 1!

The main question on every box office enthusiast’s mind was, how many screens will Akshay’s espionage thriller bag? And the answer is 1600 screens. Yes, the film is playing on 1600 screens across the country. It’s learnt that the count will increase as the day progresses.

On 1600 screens, Bell Bottom has secured 5,000 shows. As per the report in Pinkvilla, single screens are screening a maximum of 3 shows for today, while multiplexes have put 5 shows per screen. There are two major hurdles despite a decent screening. First is, theatres are operating at 50% occupancy and second is, the majority of states haven’t allowed screening post 8 pm.

Despite all such hurdles, the good news is, Bell Bottom is showing tremendous response in advance bookings. The film is enjoying the benefit of the Muharram holiday. Check out how some of the major cities are trending:

Delhi-NCR – The capital region is showing an amazing response with 30-35% shows in filling fast mode for 2D. 3D is no less with around 30% shows filling fast.

Bengaluru– The city stays on the lower side with just a few shows in filling fast mode.

Hyderabad– Hyderabad is all empty. Expected to pick a pace as the day progresses.

Ahmedabad– 2D shows are showing around 10-12% shows in filling fast mode. 3D is all blank.

Chandigarh– 2D shows are showing 20% shows in filling fast mode. 3D is slightly low.

Kolkata– The city continues to rock with 40% shows filling fast both for 2D and 3D.

