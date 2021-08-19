Advertisement

Ever since ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’ went viral, the Sahdev Dirdo has become a national sensation. He has been taken under the wings by none other than rapper Badshah. The rapper and Sahdev along with Aastha Gill featured in ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ track. It’s quite obvious, many are making memes of the 14-year-old guy, and even some ruthless comments. Here’s what Vishal Dadlani thinks about it.

For the last few days, some netizens are trolling the Baspan Ka Pyaar boy over becoming a star without having talent. Some are even comparing other kids with lucky him and calling Sahdev’s fame unfair. Vishal has now reacted to all such comparisons in strong words.

Vishal Dadlani has shared an Instagram video, in which he says, “Over the last few days I have seen a lot video that ‘this kid should have been more famous, how well he sings. Why is that Baspan Ka Pyar boy getting so much fame?’ What I want to say is that both of them are kids. Is it necessary to compare them? One might sing very well, other less so. But one’s song got really popular. Does that mean we have to put one guy down to pull the other one up?”

Vishal Dadlani adds, “It’s a f**ked up mentality. It really is. Can’t they both be good? In their own ways. One entertained us a lot, other is very talented. Can’t it be so? The f**k kind of world are you people living in? It’s just a kid. Usko neecha dikhake aap log kya karre ho? What are you achieving? Don’t do that man. It’s not nice.”

Here’s the video:

