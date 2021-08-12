Advertisement

Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently one of the top reality shows in the country. Fans of the adventure show frequently take to social media to share their views on what they think is happening, and they did the same when Aastha Gill was eliminated over the weekend.

A week that saw the contestants split into two teams saw Shweta Tiwari nominate Aastha and Abhinav Shukla to participate in the elimination stunt. Post Ms Gill’s exit, fans of the singer have been vocal about their displeasure. Now, Aastha has taken to her social media handle and shared a video requesting her fans stop the hate on Tiwari and clarifying that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is a game and things like these are bound to happen.

Taking to her Instagram story, Aastha Gill shared a video wherein she asks Shweta Tiwari what she would like to say about being blamed for her eviction. Replying to her, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress asked her to clarify the matter to her fans. Panning the camera to herself, we see Gill requesting her fans stop blaming Tiwari for her elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. We hear the singer say, “Guys mat karo yaar. She is the closest and the sweetest.”

The video then sees Shweta Tiwari join in and share that she was the one who was most disappointed by Aastha Gill’s eviction because she had faith in her.

The video was recorded from a party last night that saw the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Aastha, Shweta, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami, Vishal Aditya Singh and a few others having a blast.

