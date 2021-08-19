Advertisement

The Akshay Kumar spy action thriller – Bell Bottom releases today. While fans of the actor and movie lovers are flocking to theatres, the actor recently has something special in store for all. In a recent chat, Khiladi Kumar revealed that this Ranjit M Tewari directorial could very well have a sequel. Excited?

Talking to a news portal at the post-screening press conference of the movie, Akshay revealed with the film’s climax, there is scope for a sequel. He also added that if the makers develop a good script, things could indeed work out.

Advertisement

Speaking about it, Akshay Kumar told Bollywood Life, “Yes, if you see the way the film ended, there’s definitely scope for a sequel. So, let’s wait and see, if they (the makers) come with a good script, then we could work things out.”

Akshay Kumar also opened up about why the makers decided to release Bell Bottom during the Raksha Bandhan weekend instead of the Independence Day weekend. The actor said, “See, it is not my call. Mr. Vashu Bhagnani, who’s the producer of the film, he takes the call. So, I have no idea about this. I’m just going according to what he wants. I think, according to Vashuji, the 19th of August is much better, so yeah, they’re seasoned people, they know much better.”

Bell Bottom, a spy action thriller film, is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh. It features Akshay Kumar as the lead character Anshul Malhotra aka Agent Bell Bottom, Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Nikkhil Advani under the banners Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment, the film is inspired by real-life hijacking events in India by Khalistani separatists during the 1980s.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: ‘Awkward’ Shilpa Shetty Spotted On Super Dancer Chapter 4 Sets; Netizens Say, “Raj Kundra Destroyed Her Career”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube