Rhea Chakraborty went through a brutal media trial last year. It happened after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide. Several accusations were made and the actress was even embroiled in a legal battle with the late actor’s family. She’s finally moving on and will mark her comeback in Bollywood with Chehre. But ahead of that ‘Arrest Rhea in SSR Case’ is trending on social media. Read on for details.

Sushant fans have always been against Rhea finding a place back in Bollywood. They want the actress to face a boycott from Bollywood. But many including Anand Pandit, Rumi Jaffery amongst others have come in support of the actress and have wanted to give her an opportunity.

Chehre is all set to witness its big release on 27th August. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza in pivotal roles. In fact, Rhea Chakraborty does not have huge screen time in the film. Despite all of that, Sushant Singh Rajput fans are asking for a boycott on the film. In addition, they want Rhea to be arrested in the SSR case.

Twitter is flooded with the hashtag Arrest Rhea In SSR Case. Fans have been furious as Rhea Chakraborty is gradually directing towards a normal life and they’re totally against it.

A user wrote, “Contradictory statements on why Rhea left Sushant’s Bandra residence on 8 june… Raises a lot of questions. The probable link between Rhea leaving the house on the day when Disha Salian died.. Should be probed Hundred points symbol Arrest Rhea In SSR Case.”

Another wrote, “Justice 4 Sushant Singh Rajput Justice 4 Disha Salian Justice 4 Jiah Khan Arrest Rhea In SSR Case.”

“We all know there is no proof Against Rhea on direct transaction for drugs from Sushant’s account Still Find evidence against Rhea. Why this drug peddler is roaming free?? @narcoticsbureau Arrest Rhea In SSR Case,” wrote another.

A user wrote, “Why Tai took @itsSSR medical reports & laptop along with her when she left @itsSSR on 8th June? Why she left on 8th June only? Why not before 8th June? Arrest Rhea In SSR Case and interrogate her dear CBI.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

