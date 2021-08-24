Advertisement

Prerna V Arora became a known name and face in the media after she produced some of the successful films like Rustom, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man and Pari. She was making headlines for associating with several big names in the industry within the first two years of her career.

However, her career went south after she failed to pay dues to vendors and due to a lack of transparency. Producer Vashu Bhagnani registered a case against her claiming that he faced a loss of Rs. 30 crores because of Prerna who had signed off the rights to Pad Man and Kedarnath to him after release. She was arrested in December 2018 and was out in December 2019.

Prerna V Arora then announced her next projects in September 2020, titled, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter starring Vivek Oberoi and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak and Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder. Now the latest report reveals some shocking details of how Money was mismanaged. This also led Vivek Oberoi to exit the project.

Bollywood Hungama report quoted an unnamed source as saying, “Rosie: The Saffron Chapter went on floors last year in December. It was supposed to be just an 18-20 day shoot. The budget was fixed at Rs. 2.50-3 crore. It should have been over in January 2021. But the shoot just got wrapped up, in August 2021. The film got stuck in between due to a financial mess. Many vendors were not paid and have not been paid as yet.”

The source further revealed, “It’s clear the finances are not properly utilized and it’s not even being properly planned. The stakeholders of the film get constant shocks as the budget of certain schedules would increase by manifolds all of a sudden for no clear reason. There are accusations that money is being wasted needlessly. For a one-day recce, nearly Rs. 3 lakhs were spent.”

As money was spent thriftlessly for such activities, the crew members of the film were suffering over non-payment of dues. “Many vendors are yet to be paid or not paid properly. The cast and crew do get paid or else they won’t turn up on the set. Even lead actor Arbaaz Khan has been paid in parts so that he fulfils his commitment,” the source claimed.

The report also stated that there were several instances wherein the crew members of the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter have got just one meal of the day. They were then left to fend for themselves for the rest of the day.

Vanity Van Vendors were also not paid which led operators to refuse to open doors for Arbaaz Khan who replaced Vivek Oberoi. This also led Arbaaz infuriated and he left the set and did not shoot on that day. If this wasn’t enough, there were several mysterious developments happening pertaining to producers.

The report adds that there has been a change in the number and names of producers on the film. The source had said, “With every new poster or publicity material launched of this film, the names of producers and the number of producers would also change. When the film was announced in September 2020, there were 3 presenters and 7 producers who were associated with the project. When the teaser was out in April 2021, the film had 2 presenters and 8 producers. Some of the names which were there earlier were nowhere to be seen, including Vivek Oberoi. Then, the 2 new teasers that were released on July 31, 2021, showcases 2 presenters, one of which was not involved with the film before, 1 co-producer and as many as 9 producers.”

The source also said, “Check out the teaser released on August 10. 10 days after the July 31 teaser, a new production house has come on board. The earlier co-producer is nowhere to be seen and he’s been replaced by 4 new co-producers. At this rate, by the time the film releases, god knows how many more people would have left and joined the film’s ever-increasing list of producers.”

“2 of the current 9 producers of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter were earlier line producers. Prerna V Arora and the other main producers have not cleared their bill of approximately Rs. 30-35 lakhs of vendors had come through the line producers. She made them producers so that they don’t have to pay them,” the source said to the publication.

