Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday over his “slap Uddhav Thackeray” comment. Hours after the arrest the leader is now granted bail. His son Nitesh Rane now took to Twitter and shared a clip from the Bollywood movie “Raajneeti”. Scroll down to know more details.

Reportedly, the Union Minister got bail around 9.45 pm, hours after his dramatic arrest while he was having lunch. His arrest also deepened the rift between BJP and Shiv Sena. The state witnessed unprecedented scenes of chaos on Tuesday as the workers of both parties clashed.

Amidst the chaos, Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane shared a clip from the 2010 Bollywood movie ‘Raajneeti’ wherein Manoj Bajpayee is heard repeating a phrase in Hindi, “Karaara jawaab milega.” The video clip seems to be targeted at the ruling party, Shiv Sena.

In the video clip, Manoj Bajpayee is also heard saying in Hindi, “He who spits in the sky doesn’t realise that he will get himself dirty.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Nitesh Rane tweeted once again this morning in Marathi attacking Shiv Sena. In his tweet, he wrote, “Yesterday, the entire Thackeray government and Shiv Sena started working, not for Maharashtra but for Rane.” Shortly after he tweeted, “Satyamev Jayate (truth prevails)”.

The row began after Narayan Rane made comments on Uddhav Thackeray at a “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” organised nationwide by the BJP on Monday. As per NDTV report, the leader said, “It is shameful that the Chief Minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to ask about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given him a tight slap.”

