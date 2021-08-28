Advertisement

Actor Randhir Kapoor belongs to the first family of Bollywood and was featured in several films that were released in the 1970s. While he took a backseat in the industry soon later, the veteran actor in a past conversation revealed that he is envious of today’s actors as acting is not the only way through which they earn their keep.

While talking about this, the actor also revealed that he supported his family – his wife Babita Kapoor and his daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan – with the money he earned from the films he starred in. Read on to know all he said.

In an interview with Rediff in 2014, Randhir Kapoor opened up about how he had to work hard to earn and support his family as compared to actors’ today. The veteran actor said, “I wish I was young today. Aaj kal ke actors kitna saara paisa kamate hai (Today’s actors make a lot of money). We worked really hard to earn money. The tuition fees of my children, my electricity bills, Babita ke kharcha (referring to wife Babita’s expenses), my Scotch, was all paid from the money that I earned from acting in films.”

Randhir Kapoor continued, “Today’s stars have become very choosy. They just do one film a year. That is because they also earn from endorsements, events and other avenues. We could never do just one film a year. If we did not work, there would be no money to run our homes and pay our bills,” he added.

For those who do not know, Babita and Randhir got married in 1971 after falling in love. Even though their marriage fell apart and they went their separate ways in 1988, both Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan share a great bond with both their parents.

In a past conversation with Hindustan Times, Randhir Kapoor had got candid about the reason behind his failed marriage. He had said, “She (Babita) found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it’s okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else I could have asked for as a father.”

