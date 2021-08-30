Advertisement

After Puaada, it’s time for another Punjabi film Chal Mera Putt 2 to enjoy some very good footfalls. While the film’s target audience is in Punjab, even in Delhi NCR and other adjoining regions where it has released, the collections have been consistently good.

Playing with 50% occupancy rule, the comedy has been finding consistent footfalls ever since it’s re-release this weekend. While the film managed collections in the upwards of 1 crore each on both Friday and Saturday, Sunday was superb with more than 1.50 crores coming in. For a regional film these are very good numbers, especially in the current times.

So far, the film has collected over 6.50 crores* already (if one accounts for its pre-COVID March 2020 numbers as well), and that is simply superb. In fact if the film manages its pace like this, the 10 crores mark would be met by the coming Friday itself, if not Thursday.

The success of Chal Mera Putt 2 has shown that at least audiences in Punjab is now ready for newer films to arrive in theatres and currently, it is about one territory after another throwing these signals to bring film industry as a whole back to normalcy.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

