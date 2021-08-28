Advertisement

After being at theatres for 9 days, Bell Bottom has gone past the 20 crores mark at the box office. The film collected in the 1 crore+ range on the weekdays but then on its second Friday, it went below that mark to bring in around 0.75 crore*.

Of course, the collections would go up again today, tomorrow and then even Monday (owing to the Janamasthami holiday). That would ensure that the 25 crores mark would most definitely cross before the close of the second week, though it has to be seen that how quickly does that happen eventually.

Most definitely these are not the kind of numbers that producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani would have hoped for when they decided to bring the film to theatres. There were a lot of odds going against it but still, they took the plunge, which was brave on their part.

However, it has been unfortunate for them that the collections of Bell Bottom weren’t optimal on the opening day and then they didn’t pick up either over the weekend. Post that weekdays saw a dip too and that’s where the hopes of at least a decent lifetime number were dashed.

Nonetheless, what matters is that a start has been made and one now waits to which are the films that get to release next.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

