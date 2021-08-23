Advertisement

Dilip Kumar left us all a while ago and has left a void that can never be filled. Late actor’s wife and veteran actress Saira Banu is celebrating her 77th birthday today and on the occasion of the same, we bring you a throwback when the actress said that if she and Dilip Saab ever had children, they would look like Shah Rukh Khan.

And not just that, Dilip Saab used to call SRK his ‘mooh-bola beta’ and Saira ji once tweeted about the same from his official Twitter handle.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were married for 55 years and did not have children. Shah Rukh Khan happened to be really close to the couple and was often spotted at Dilip Saab’s residence when he was keeping unwell. During an interview with Mumbai Mirror in 2017, Saira ji shared an anecdote from the past that involved Shah Rukh Khan.

Both Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were present at the muhurat ceremony of Hema Malini’s directorial Dil Aashna Hai which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Bharti in the lead roles.

Recalling the anecdote, Saira ji said, “Dilip saab gave the ceremonial clap (Dil Aashna Hai). I have always said that if we had a son, he might have looked like Shah Rukh. Both he and saab are a lot alike and have similar hair, which is why I like to run my fingers through Shah Rukh Khan when we meet. This time (during one of their earlier meetings) he asked me, ‘Aaj aap mere baalon ko haath nahin laga rahi hain?’ I was happy to.”

And talking about the couple’s relationship with SRK, Saira Banu in a tweet once wrote, “Message from Saira Banu: Sahab’s mooh-bola beta-‘son’ @iamsrk visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening. @iamsrk visited Sahab this evening. Sahab’s doing much better since return from the hospital. Shukar Allah”.

What are your thoughts on Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu calling Shah Rukh Khan his ‘mooh-bola beta’? Tell us in the comments below.

