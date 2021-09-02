Advertisement

Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla took his last breath this morning at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, the actor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Sidharth’s industry colleagues and fans are in total shock as the actor always looked fit and healthy, also he was at the peak of his acting career.

Shock, disbelief and sadness are what everyone is feeling right now. Most recently, Sidharth was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 along with Shehnaaz Gill.

A senior Cooper Hospital official told Press Trust of India, “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago.”

Soon after the news broke celebs like Munmun Dutta, Rashami Desai, Manveer Gujjar, Virender Sehwag, Niti Taylor, Anup Jalota, Arshi Khan and others offered their condolences on social media.

Reacting to Sidharth’s sudden demise his former girlfriend and actress Rashami Desai, took to Twitter and shared a heartbreak emoji.

Taarak Mehta fame Munmun Dutta, wrote, “Shocked and numb. No Words”

“Not able to believe the news. So shocked and saddened to hear this. May your soul rest in peace #SiddharthShukla.,” wrote Shakti Mohan.

Armaan Malik wrote, “I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla.”

Saumya Tandon: “Shocked and Speechless. Om Shanti #SiddharthShukla . Sending my prayers to the family, to bear the pain. Can’t imagine what the parents must be going through. Terribly sorry and sad.”

Arshi Khan: “Life’s So Unpredictable! This is beyond shocking Loudly crying face MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.”

Ashish Chanchlani: “Can someone please confirm if this is true? #SiddharthShukla news i am not able to digest.”

Raashii Khanna: “It’s shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #SiddharthShukla Pleading face. My heart goes out to his family and his army of fans! Life is so unpredictable! Rest in peace.”

Riteish Deshmukh: “Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. – He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed – rest in peace brother. Om Shanti.”

Rajeev Khandelwal: “It is really really sad. Beyond words…#SiddharthShukla”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: “I am just Numb..Why Sid?Too soon…May your soul rest in peace my friend. #SiddharthShukla”

