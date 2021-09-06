Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty Opens Up About The 'Very Successful' Season Of The Show!

Advertisement

Rohit Shetty, who is currently hosting ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, says that the show is very special for him and he is happy with the response that this action-based reality show is receiving from the audience.

Talking about the show, Rohit shares: “KKK11 is very special to me, and we tried to amp up the thrill factor with every episode. We have some of the best contestants who have ensured to entertain the viewers with their winning spirit. It makes me really happy to know our hard work is paying off and the audiences are loving this season.”

Shot during the pandemic in Cape Town, the much-anticipated show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ is hosted by Rohit Shetty and has been making headlines because of its daredevil stunts and the winning spirit of each contestant.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ airs on COLORS.

Meanwhile, The upcoming episodes of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ (KKK) will see contestants turning into ‘hardcore devotees’ in order to receive the ‘Ticket To Finale’ (TTF).

There’s only one thing on their minds right now and that’s to win the race for the TTF by “hook or by crook”.

It will be interesting to watch how the contestants would worship those particular action skills that they are most afraid of or often fail to do well in the game.

