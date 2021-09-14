Advertisement

Actress Deepika Padukone clicked a picture of her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, whom she lovingly called her “morning view”.

Deepika posted the picture on Instagram, where Ranveer appears to be sleeping with his hoodie covering half of his face.

“My Morning View! @ranveersingh (click emoji) – Yours Truly,” Deepika Padukone captioned the picture, which currently has 536K likes on the photo-sharing website.

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have engaged on PDA on social media. The power-couple keep sharing pictures and loved-up comments on their social media for each other.

Recently, DeepVeer were even seen on an outing with badminton player PV Sindhu. The trio went for a dinner outing and pictures of the same went viral in no time.

Even Singh shared pictures of their outing on Instagram. “Smashing time,” read the caption of his post.

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space in filmmaker Kabir Khan‘s sports biography ’83’, based on India’s win at the World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

