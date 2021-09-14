Advertisement

Yash Raj Films has initiated the second phase of the vaccination drive that will have thousands of workers from the Hindi film fraternity get their first and second jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra had pledged to inoculate as many people as possible from the film fraternity so that the Mumbai movie industry bounces back quickly, and daily wage earners return to work.

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President of Yash Raj Films, confirmed this development.

He said: “Vaccinating the workers of the industry is of prime importance to Yash Raj Films. We want the industry to bounce back completely and above all, the workers to have financial stability.”

Widhwani added: ‘The second phase of our vaccination drive will make thousands of daily wage earners double vaccinated and also aid in inoculating many more.”

In June, Aditya Chopra opened the doors to the studios for the first phase of Yash Raj Films vaccination drive for the industry that inoculated close to 5,000 workers.

Recently, on completion of 50 years of Yash Raj Films aka YRF, Chairman and filmmaker Aditya Chopra penned a note for his late father Yash Chopra, who had founded the production house.

“In 1970, my father Yash Chopra left the security and comfort of his brother Mr. BR Chopra and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn’t own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant.

“That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films. Mr. V Shantaram, who owned Rajkamal Studios, graciously gave him a small room in his studio for his office. My father didn’t know then, that the small company that he started in a tiny room, would one day become the biggest film company of the Indian Film Industry,” Aditya Chopra added in a statement.

