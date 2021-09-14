Advertisement

Nia Sharma has had a really successful journey in showbiz. She joined the TV industry in 2010 and is one of the most popular actresses post a decade long run. Just not that, the actress has also been featured in Asia’s Sexiest Women List, not once but twice! She has recently been creating noise over her recently released music video, Do Ghoont.

We recently even saw Nia enter the Bigg Boss OTT house to promote her recent track. She even stayed in the house for a day and left many intimidated with her aura. Fans would have wanted to see her stay for a longer period but that will hopefully happen with Bigg Boss 15.

Do Ghoont has been a major success. The song picked up the charts overnight and is already a must-play party track for many. Nia Sharma recently visited a Mumbai Bar with her close friends and celebrated the success of her song.

In a viral video, the actress could be seen dancing on the track at the public place. Nia Sharma was dressed in a white sheer lace top and paired it up with black hot pants. She looked alluring in the avatar as she flaunted her belly button.

One could see how excited Nia got as she recreated the Do Ghoont hook steps live at the Mumbai bar. She herself shared a video of the same on her Instagram and wrote, “Still with numb legs …only wishing the night had not ended #DoGhoont @saregama_official Thank for for this special nightttttt ….. and the cheering voices”

Check out the viral video below:

Many friends from the industry took to the comments section and praised her dance moves.

Shantanu Maheshwari wrote, “Oye hoeeee”

“Aye,” wrote Eesha Agarwal.

Shivin Narang left a star emoji!

Did you like Nia Sharma in Do Ghoont?

