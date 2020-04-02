Yash Raj Films Comes Ahead To Help 15,000 Daily Wage Workers! Deets Inside

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought Bollywood to a standstill. While it has affected the shoot schedules it has left the daily wage workers with a complete cut down of flow of income. Following the same, well known banner Yash Raj Films have come ahead to help the daily wage workers and below are all the deets about the same.

As per the reports, YRF has asked for a complete list of 15,000 cine workers under Federation Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The production house will be helping the workers by contributing a bit.

If we go by a report in News 18, BN Tiwari, President of FWICE said, “Yash Raj Films have also asked for list of 15,000 daily wage workers and we have given them that. The money Salman Khan is giving will directly go to their account. All of this money coming now will go to the federation’s account.”

“Soon, we are setting up a joint account with the federation, Producers Guild and other bodies coming together. So that all the money that we collect, we will give to those who are in need, like our daily wage workers,” he added.

Others to have come ahead to help the daily wage workers are Salman Khan, who has pledged to help 25,000 labourers in the industry. Actor Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty both have donated 51 Lakhs each to the association for the workers.

Bollywood has been making generous contribution to help the country get through the pandemic and emerge out victorious and is being praised for the same.

