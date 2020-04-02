Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan’s First Look LEAKED From Akshay Kumar-Dhanush Starrer!

Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan, is gearing up for her next, Atrangi Re. The film witnesses Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as the leading men, and will be directed by Aanand L Rai. Now, the first look of the beauty’s character from the film has been leaked and below is all you need to know.

In the leaked picture, shared by Sara Ali Khan’s fan club, the Kedarnath actress can be seen shooting in a village. In a blue and pink Patiala, one can notice the true traditional vibes as she complements her attire with matching pink bangles, a simple neckpiece and juttis. With the dupatta draped around in the most simplistic manner, sure there’s a side of Sara that fans will be eager to see. The highlight of the leaked picture remains to be her sitting on a tractor, and it’ll be a lie if we say it isn’t reminding us of Namaste London, also an Akshay Kumar starrer!

Check out the leaked still of Sara Ali Khan from Atrangi Re below:

Meanwhile, even though the title suggests that the film will be a comic one, recently filmmaker Aanand L Rai revealed that the film will also be filled with loads of emotions.

“All the three characters are funnily weird and it’s their emotional journey. I am always looking for partners, who are as emotionally touched as I am with the story. All three of them are like that. Every character in this film has its own trait. I will put them in an unseen space,” shared the director in a conversation with Filmfare.

Atrangi Re is slated to release on 14th February 2021, but the shoot currently has been stalled owing to the on-going pandemic across the world.

