Kabir Singh Singer Akhil Sachdeva Fulfills An Ailing Fan’s Wish; Sings Tera Ban Jaunga For Him, WATCH

Music can spread smiles and joys and make people fall in love. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh songs touched many hearts last year. It is cited as one of the best albums of 2019. Every song from the film was a hit and one of the tracks that received a lot of love was ‘Tera Ban Jaunga’. The song was crooned by Akhil Sachdeva and Tulsi Kumar. Now, singer Akhil has managed to spread a smile on an ailing fan’s face with this lovely track.

Akhil on Wednesday took to Twitter and posted a video that shows him singing “Tera ban jaunga” from Kabir Singh. In the video, he’s also playing the guitar and in the caption, he shared that the fan had requested him to sing for him and that too with a smiling face.

“One of my fan since last 10 years is now going through a major Illness from last year and sent me a message that he wanted me to sing this one with a smile on my face. So here I am smiling throughout and singing this and I hope i make you feel better in your toughest of times. God bless you always and may you get out of this phase sooner and stay healthy forever,” Akhil wrote.

Apart from singing in films, Akhil has recorded for OTT shows such as “Dil Hi Toh Hai 3” and “Broken But Beautiful 2” .

