The matter between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard is getting murkier with each passing day. Recently, the Pirates of The Caribbean actor was granted permission to file a defamation suit against the Aquaman actress. If that wasn’t enough, more drama got added up when pics of Amber cosying up to Elon Musk in Depp’s penthouse’s elevator got leaked recently.

In his testimony, Johnny Depp claimed that Amber Heard cheated on him with Musk even when they were married in 2015. These leaked pics blew up the whole matter and ended up proving his point. Now there’s another news that will stir up this entire matter even more. As reported by dailymail.co.uk, Heard had hired a private investigator to find out anything dirty about her ex-husband. The investigator named Paul Barresi, a pornstar-turned-Hollywood-fixer said that he was hired by Amber’s lawyer as they thought of him as the right man to do the job. Calling it a volatile relationship, he said Amber was emotionally spent, battered and tormented.

Paul Barresi was asked to find out anything bad about Depp from his past life. To find out the same, Paul interviewed over 100 people from the US and Europe who were associated with Johnny or had worked with him in films for the past 30 years. He told the portal, “I went to the US, France, Italy, Britain, everywhere that Johnny Depp roamed, everywhere he walked, I couldn’t find one instance, or at least an admitted one, where he was physically abusive to a woman, smacked or beaten around, he’s like an angel. Not one who said a deprecating thing.”

He added, “I interviewed dozens of people, who knew him going as far back as three decades ago, and nobody had one bad thing to say about him. In fact, they couldn’t say enough about his ever-flowing outpouring of generosity and tender heart.”

Paul even spoke to City of Lies director Brad Furman who called Johnny a true professional and a wonderful human being. Paul Silver, the assistant director of the film told Barresi that Johnny was not always on time, he used to hold up the shoot sometimes, but he was a professional. When asked if the actor ever lost his cool, Silver told Barresi, “All artists have a temper.”

About Amber Heard, Paul Barresi said, “That was why Amber’s frustrations grew. I don’t think there’s much difference between verbal and physical abuse, it does equal harm. I wanted to stress the point that over the years based on people I spoke with close to Depp, he is without question proven himself a man who is generous to a fault. Dating as far back as the mid-nineties, he’s covered legal costs, medical bills and even paid rent for his friends. The irony is they appear to have undying loyalty to him, but I’m not entirely convinced they are his friends.”

However, about Paul Barresi, Amber Heard’s spokesperson has something contrasting to say/ The spokesperson stated, “Mr Barresi hasn’t been involved with Ms Heard’s team since he was let go last year, and his account is entirely inconsistent with the testimony of multiple witnesses.”

This is another big revelation being made about Amber Heard after her alleged affair with Elon Musk. We wonder how much will this worsen the matter further and what Johnny Depp has to say about all this!

