Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made its actors famous for life. Be it ex-members like Disha Vakani or current cast like Dilip Joshi, they enjoy a huge fandom. Not just their characters, but they’re equally loved as their true self in real life. Fans have now noticed a viral picture of Sonalika Joshi smoking a ‘beedi.’ Scroll below for all the details!

We have always seen Sonalika as the simple housewife, Madhavi. Her love for pickles and papad is known to one and all, but imagine it switching into a beedi? That’s something TMKOC fans can never imagine even in their wildest dreams.

One who follows Sonalika Joshi in real life would know that she has a glamorous side to herself. Time and again, she has shared some diva pictures of herself from old photoshoots. Even now, she loves being photographed and shares glimpses of the same on her Instagram handle!

A picture of Sonalika Joshi is now going viral where she could be seen smoking a beedi. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress could be seen dressed in a funky avatar. She wears a boho jacket and completes her look with colourful jewellery.

The USP of her look turned out to be her pixie haircut which is a drastic change from every look we have seen of hers. It is surely impressive! Check out a glimpse for yourself below:

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is witnessing a lot of controversies surrounding it. It was recently rumoured that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat had been dating each other.

Fans were shocked when they heard of the strong reports. The duo later broke their silence and quashed all the ‘cooked up’ stories.

