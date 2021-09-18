Prabhas Gets His Luxurious Vanity Van Remodelled & Adipurush Director Om Raut Breaks The Suspense By Sharing A Glimpse Of Sunroof Top

Advertisement

Bollywood actors not only enjoy massive fan following but also luxurious lifestyles, such as cars, residences, and vanity vans. Tollywood actors are also not far behind. In fact, Pan-India star Prabhas seems to be the new entrant in the space.

Stars not just buy expensive vanity vans but also keep upgrading them from time to time. Recent reports revealed that superstar Mahesh Babu has spent nearly 5 crores in upgrading his vanity van installing features like the sunroof top.

Now Baahubali star Prabhas joins the list of stars who love sunlight. Filmmaker Om Raut took to his Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of the newly upgraded vanity van which was spotted on the sets of his upcoming film Adipurush.

Sharing a picture, the filmmaker captioned, “Staying close to nature even when at work.” Take a look at the pic below:

Previously, Prabhas grabbed headlines when his Salaar co-star Shruti Haasan shared a feast with the sets. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of all the dishes with her fans. The Salaar team has been shooting for the film in Hyderabad. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is expected to release in theatres on April 14, 2022.

Sharing a glimpse of the food galore, Shruti said, “He is Prabhas, the most epic human being ever. Feast mode. I am trying to be cool and calm but it’s not possible (sic).” Zooming in on the several dishes on the table, she said, “This is Mandi biryani, Abu Dhabi style, Gongura Mamsam, only the most legendary dish in the history of food, chepala pulusu, chicken biryani, paneer, kebabs, crab, veg manchurian, dal and another dal, you get the picture (sic).”

