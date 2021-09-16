Advertisement

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush are going to be a magnum opus of Tanhaji director Om Raut, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to make it one of the grand films of the year. However, the Bahubali star has been on the news lately as he was spotted looking overweight and not how he used to look in Rajamouli’s film. Even his fans were shocked seeing him in such a condition.

After Bahubali: The Beginning and Bahubali: The Conclusion, the south superstar made everyone excited as he had announced his next film opposite Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor, however, the film was a box office dud, and fans were disappointed with the film.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Prabhas was recently spotted and fans couldn’t believe what they saw, many thought it’s just a wrong camera angle but later the reports became true that the south actor has actually gained a lot of weight. Many trolled him saying he looked unrecognizable and older, but others urged him to shed weight and transform back to his Bahubali look.

According to The Hans India, Adipurush director Om Raut seems concerned about the actor’s recent look and now the team has decided to send the actor out of the country for treatment. The actor will be traveling to the UK, where he’ll undergo special treatment to learn the reason behind his sudden weight gain.

After knowing the actual cause of his fluctuating weight, Prabhas will be put under an active diet in order to get into the shape for Adipurush, where he’ll play Lord Ram. Nothing major has been reported yet but once Saaho actor comes back to the country, makers might take a decision to unveil more about the actor and film.

Meanwhile, speaking to Mid-Day Saif Ali Khan shared his view on films release and the actor states Adipurush is meant for a theatrical experience and they won’t choose an OTT platform to release they’re larger than life film, he said, “This is a big-ticket movie with never-before-seen (visual effects). This film can’t be released anywhere except in theatres. The makers will have to sit on it (until cinemas are fully up and running).”

Apart from Prabhas, Saif will be playing the role of Lankesh, while Kriti Sanon will portray Sita in the film.

Must Read: Raj Kundra P*rnography Case: Supplementary Charge Sheet Filed Against The Businessman

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube