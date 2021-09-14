Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan is one of the early Bollywood actors who was charmed by working in OTT projects. The actor has been part of three blockbuster OTT projects, including Sacred Games, Tandav, and his latest release Bhoot Police. However, for his upcoming release, Adipurush, the actor doesn’t want to choose the digital route as he claims the magnum opus is meant for the theatrical experience.

The actor is currently enjoying the success of the horror-comedy, the film that stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandes has received a lot of praise from audiences.

Advertisement

Speaking to Mid-Day, Saif Ali Khan states that even director Om Raut won’t compromise by releasing the upcoming film on the streaming platform, he said, “This is a big-ticket movie with never-before-seen (visual effects). This film can’t be released anywhere except in theatres. The makers will have to sit on it (until cinemas are fully up and running).”

The actor went on to compare the director with K Asif of Mughal-e-Azam, “Om Raut is K Asif reborn. He is offering something yet unseen to the (Indian) audience.”

Previously, talking with PTI, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor had shared that they are trying hard to portray the characters in an authentic way and present the history correctly, he said, “The film is very unique and different. I am not concerned about Adipurush at all because the director, the writer, and the entire creative organization are highly educated in the material they are doing. It is impossible to imagine them to put one foot wrong also as far as the correct portrayal of religion, history, and mythology goes, they cannot make a mistake”.

For Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan is reuniting with Om Raut after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, for which the makers were praised for showcasing the story on a grand scale.

While the Race actor will be seen as Ravan in Adipurush, he’ll be sharing the screen for the first time with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, who will be playing Lord Ram and Sita respectively.

Apart from the magnum opus project, Saif Ali Khan is set to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming Tamil remake Vikram Vedha.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Ex Harman Baweja Once Spoke About Breaking Up ‘Crossing All The Boundaries’: “She Kept Asking Me To Give Her Time…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube