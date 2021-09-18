Advertisement
Arshad Warsi had always been on the bulky side of actors. During his initial days, the veteran actor was lean but he always had a broad frame. One can clearly see his body built by taking a look at films like Golmaal, Salaam Namaste and many more. Given his structure, fans always wanted him to be on a muscular side and it seems like the actor is ready to unveil the beast in him.
The actor who recently wrapped the shoot of Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey shared an exciting physique update on Instagram. A day ago, the actor teased his ‘monster physique’ transformation. He looked beefed-up with great proportions of muscle in the body. Arshad shared that he’s undergoing transformation for a project but didn’t reveal many details.
Along with a picture, Arshad Warsi wrote, “Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project.”
It has received some fab reactions from Arshad’s industry friends including Riteish Deshmukh, Ashish Chowdhry and Ranveer Singh. Ranveer reacted, “Come onnnnn get ittttt.” “Whadddyaaaa sayinnn my brother Arrrrshaddd!! Looking gooood,” Ashish wrote about his Dhamaal co-actor.
In a recent talk with IANS, Arshad Warsi opened up about getting stereotyped in the industry. He shared, “It is difficult (to break away from stereotypes). We all get stereotyped — all of us do, every actor does. That’s how it is. You do a certain role or you do something that people enjoy, and then that is what you keep getting because that is ringing the box office.”
“It becomes difficult to get out of it. Fortunately for me, I’ve managed to do that purely because people have enjoyed my serious acting as well as my comedy,” he added.
