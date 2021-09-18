Advertisement

Arshad Warsi had always been on the bulky side of actors. During his initial days, the veteran actor was lean but he always had a broad frame. One can clearly see his body built by taking a look at films like Golmaal, Salaam Namaste and many more. Given his structure, fans always wanted him to be on a muscular side and it seems like the actor is ready to unveil the beast in him.

The actor who recently wrapped the shoot of Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey shared an exciting physique update on Instagram. A day ago, the actor teased his ‘monster physique’ transformation. He looked beefed-up with great proportions of muscle in the body. Arshad shared that he’s undergoing transformation for a project but didn’t reveal many details.

Advertisement

Along with a picture, Arshad Warsi wrote, “Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project.”