Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are considered as one of the power couples in the entertainment industry. Along with their love story, their witty response in interviews is loved by many. Back when SRK’s eldest son Aryan Khan was born, the actor made revelations about being new to parenthood and talked about his wife Gauri.

The actor had opened up about his son, his future friends, also if he would be worried that in a few years his son would judge his films.

In a conversation with Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan admitted, “It terrifies me. I don’t think I’ve done any films I’ll be ashamed of, which will embarrass him. And in the next 4-5 years I want to build up a collection of films which I’ll be proud of, and which he’ll be proud of. I want Aryan‘s friends to say, ‘Hey man, we saw your dad’s film. He’s not with it, but he’s okay. A real cool guy’. I guess, that’s the way they’ll be talking in the next century, right? That’s the way we thought of Clint Eastwood. He was a little out of sync, not really our type, but still a real cool guy.”

Shah Rukh Khan added, “Fortunately, though I may not have bowled the college girls over, I’ve endeared myself to their mothers and to little kids. They love me… my films. You know, I love toys and I love kids, I can play with them for hours. But after 4-5 hours I would normally leave them behind and return home to my wife, sister and dog. Now, this little boy is going to be there in my house, day in and day out. He’s going to be a part of my family, he’s a part of me. That feels a little strange.”

Expressing his feelings about the title of a ‘dad’, SRK said, “Well, it hasn’t made me less of a s*x symbol. And I’m not feeling old, though now I’d like to play a father in my films. But yes, it’s made me a nicer person, I hope.”

