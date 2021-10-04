Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan has landed himself in deep trouble after getting caught by NCB in a cruise party raid. Now after a lot of development, the Starkid has been sent to NCB remand till October 7.

For the unversed, SRK’s elder son was held in the cruise liner, Cordelia which was carrying around 800-1000. Aryan was charged for consumption, sale and purchase of narcotic substances.

Earlier today, Aryan Khan was just charged for consumption and now Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been sent to NCB custody till October 7 along with two others, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. During the raid on Saturday, NCB seized 5gm mephedrone, 21gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 13gm of cocaine along with cash around Rs 1.3 lakh.

Previously, NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede talked about the whole matter, in a conversation with Times of India, he said, “The media is only interested in carrying celebrity cases because they’re famous people and everyone will talk about that. The case has face value. And when such a case comes to the fore, people get the impression that it’s only celebrities who are on our target. But I will question that fact, too. Since case number 16, it has been 90 cases and then you’ve seen one celebrity being arrested. And that too, it’s a celebrity who broke the rules. And was caught after months of hard work and a fortuitous tip-off that actually paid off. Should I not book such an individual? Why? Because they’re big and famous? That’s not how things work.”

As per reports by India Today, Aryan Khan cried inconsolably during the questioning with NCB, he even admitted to consuming drugs for the past 4 years and recently he was permitted to talk to his father for only 2 minutes.

Aryan was presented before the Killa court along with others on Sunday. The Starkid was accompanied by advocate Satish Manshinde.

