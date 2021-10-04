Advertisement

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), it sent shock waves throughout the country. As he is still in judicial custody, several reports are coming to the fore. Now an old SRK’s interview video has resurfaced on social media.

As per reports, the star kid and his 7 other friends Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested by the NCB. They have been arrested for consumption, sale and purchase of drugs under NDPS Act 1985.

Now an old video of Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with Simi Garewal started doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Simi Garewal is seen saying, “I’m sure you’re going to spoil your son.” To which SRK jokingly replied, “No, not at all I’ve just told him when he is three or 4 years old he can run after girls, smoke as much as he wants, he can do drugs, he can have sex, he can womanise.”

Take a look at the video below:

This is what #SRK did teach to his son #AryanKhan, So he is not wrong at all. 🙏🙏🙏🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/9H0UdhNNIB — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) October 3, 2021

If the latest reports are to be believed, Aryan Khan has admitted to having been consuming drugs for four years. When he was in the UK, Dubai and other countries, he used to consume drugs. NCB also allowed Aryan to speak to Shah Rukh Khan for 2 mins over a telephonic conversation.

India Today report also revealed that the star kid cried inconsolably during the interrogation. Moreover, he was also apologetic when being asked to accompany the NCB officials to their office during the arrest.

So what do you think about Shah Rukh Khan’s sarcastic statement in the show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal? Let us know in the comments.

