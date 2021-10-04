Advertisement

Self-acclaimed film critic KRK is well known for taking digs at Bollywood celebrities on Twitter. Now amidst Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drug case by NCB, the Deshdrohi actor has now shared a video of how NCB arrested him and what will happen next. Scroll down to know more.

Apart from the star kid, 7 others were arrested by the drug probing agency NCB. Reportedly, they are Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar. They have been arrested for consumption, sale and purchase of drugs under NDPS Act 1985.

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK in the video explained that Aryan Khan as the brand ambassador for the cruise party. He also went on to say that how Sameer Wankhade planned to arrest Aryan. However, he feels that he will be released eventually on bail and cited, Fardeen Khan bhi arrest hua tha..kuch din jail me bhi raha tha. Jab Fardeen Khan ka case adalat me gaya toh wahan tak jaate jaate, drugs itna kam rehgaya tha ki us drugs k aadhar par saza dena bada mushkil pad gaya tha.”

KRK added, “Fardeen Khan ne aadaalat se maafi mangi aur yeh kaha ki bhai aage ke aisa galat kaam nhi karunga. Fardeen ne maafi maangli case khatam ho gaya.” Take a look at the video below:

Previously, during an interview with Times of India, NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede spoke about the whole matter in arresting Aryan Khan and the 7 others in drug case. He said, “The media is only interested in carrying celebrity cases because they’re famous people and everyone will talk about that. The case has face value. And when such a case comes to the fore, people get the impression that it’s only celebrities who are on our target. But I will question that fact, too. Since case number 16, it has been 90 cases and then you’ve seen one celebrity being arrested. And that too, it’s a celebrity who broke the rules. And was caught after months of hard work and a fortuitous tip-off that actually paid off. Should I not book such an individual? Why? Because they’re big and famous? That’s not how things work.”

