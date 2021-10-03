Advertisement

KRK or Kamaal R. Khan is an Indian actor and a very notorious critique! He is known for movies such as Deshdrohi, Sitam, Ek Villain. Well, it seems like his next target is Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The Ek Villain actor took it to his Twitter account giving his view about the latest news featuring the ‘Badshah’ actor’s son in a drug-related case.

Advertisement

Even though Kamaal R Khan did not reveal SRK and Aryan Khan’s name anywhere in his statement, judging by the timing of the post, one can easily join the dots.

In his Twitter post Kamaal R. Khan said, “If you are a billionaire also but your children take drugs, So for me, you are a Fakeer. Because you are not able to raise your children with good manners.” A lot of comments pulled up on the tweet with some fans supporting Shah Rukh Khan and others who are against him.

Check out the tweet below:

If you are a billionaire also but your children take drugs, So for me, you are a Fakeer. Because you are not able to raise your children with good manners. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 3, 2021

One of the viewers who supported Kamaal R. Khan’s words said, “Sahi baat hai… But the worst thing is they get away doing all this, they all do sadly.” Another user who contradicted his views said, “Is it proved whatever you have written? I also heard about this news but didn’t believe it because I believe in SRK‘s parenting. If this is true then it’s shocking news for me. I’ll wait for the conclusion before reacting to the news. News channels are not trustworthy anymore.”

According to the recent news, SRK’s son Aryan Khan along with 7 others are taken into custody for derogation by the NBC (Narcotics Control Bureau) after they raided the cruise party which was off the shores of Mumbai. The eight people including 2 women who were brought in are: Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant.

As per reports from the anti-drugs agency, “All eight, including Aryan Khan, are being questioned. Based on their statements further action will be taken.”

Must Read: Aditya Roy Kapur Roped In For Indian Adaptation Of ‘The Night Manager’?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube