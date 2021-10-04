Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors of Indian cinema. He makes headlines for his personal life and sometimes about his work. This time he is making headlines for a TV commercial. Scroll down to know more.

CEAT Tyres recently released a commercial featuring Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood who is seen appealing to people not to ignite crackers on the road in this advertisement. The superstar who has become crazy about cricket along with children was heard saying that if our team hits sixes today, then we will also burst firecrackers, within the society. The road is for driving, not for launching rockets.

Take a look at the commercial below:

However, the ad did not go down well with a certain section of people and it has now sparked controversy. Many bashed the company and the superstar on social media. Netizens on Twitter called out Aamir Khan anti-Hindu by watching this ad. #Boycott_hinduphobic_CEAT began to trend on twitter and many are angry with Aamir‘s appeal.

Here are some of the angry reactions from Netizens on Twitter

#AamirKhan & #Ceat think Roads arent for Fireworks on #Diwali!

But theyve nothing to say about other activities on roads? Are roads fine for Namaaz #Aamir? First it was #Maanyavar, now it is #ceattyres Show them their place shall we?#Boycott_Hinduphobic_CEAT pic.twitter.com/K54PAz8Cp6 — सनातनी (@Sanatani_0) October 1, 2021

#Boycott_Hinduphobic_CEAT

I support this Trend .

Why always hindu festival & culture is targeted In movies , web series & advertisement .

Stop all this non sense . pic.twitter.com/yZCNGce6xK — Lokesh Vyas (@Lokeshvyass) October 2, 2021

#Boycott_Hinduphobic_CEAT@CEATtyres

It's disgusting that in India these Muslims can block roads whenever wherever they want but problem is their only with Hindus n ours festivals. pic.twitter.com/YsZCO6GPX2 — Joshi (@Joshi87042211) October 1, 2021

It appears that Hindu-bashing activism by Hindu-phobic people and organizations in Hindu majority India is on the rise. #Boycott_Hinduphobic_CEAT pic.twitter.com/yF1SObZV2l — Shivani Sharma (@Iam_ShivaniS) October 1, 2021

CEAT owner is Harsh Goenka who himself is an unimaginable hinduphobic.

He deserves a pair of shoes on his head 👞👞#Boycott_Hinduphobic_CEAT pic.twitter.com/xC2e7HA97S — राधा हिंदुस्तानी (@RadhaTr98) October 1, 2021

Enough is enough

There's a limit for tolerance#Boycott_Hinduphobic_CEAT Harish Goenka is owner of CEAT, he is Hindu Phobic pic.twitter.com/cRUloIAsdZ — Mohan🚩🚩🇮🇳 (@Murlee1511) October 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut blamed Aamir Khan for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya‘s separation. She took to Instagram and wrote, “Whenever divorce happens, a fault is always of the man…. may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman their nature and dynamics… Primitively, scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends.” She added that ‘one out of hundred’ women could be wrong.

“Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman… Divorce culture is growing like never before,” she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut added, “This south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert… Has ruined many women and children’s lives, is now his guiding light and agony aunt… so it all went smoothly… This is not a blind item we all know who am talking about.”

