Making waves for two years now, the internationally renowned movie The Sky Is Pink starred Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. Rohit Saraf, who plays Ishan ‘Giraffe’ Chaudhary in the biographical comedy-drama received much appreciation from fans, critics and the entertainment industry alike.

Speaking on the occasion of the two-year filmversary of The Sky Is Pink, Rohit Saraf said, “Two years of The Sky Is Pink and it feels like no time has passed! The film is special to me not only because I had the opportunity to learn from incredible actors like Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, but also because it was an enriching experience for me as an actor. Thank you for all your love for the movie and keeping it relevant even after two years.”

A national sensation with international recognition, Rohit Saraf traversed geographical boundaries and made waves across the globe with The Sky Is Pink and his Norwegian film What Will People Say.

Given his natural and fluid acting style and fashion sense , Rohit Saraf is often counted in the same breath as his global contemporaries. His filmography includes movies like The Sky Is Pink, Dear Zindagi, Ludo and popular Netflix shows like Mismatched.

