Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor are set to play their biggest roles in the history of their acting careers; the duo will be portraying the epic mythological titans Ram and Raavan in Nitesh Tiwary’s magnum opus Ramayana. Reportedly, the film will be made as a three part series, with a budget of Rs 750 crores and that’s an estimated number but you’ll be stunned to know how much the lead actors are getting paid. Scroll down to know more.

In the past, many filmmakers have tried their hands on to create their own versions of the epic saga but none has come close to Ramanand Sagar’s original DD national show but the Dangal director might be giving his audience an experience of a lifetime.

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the production has claimed both Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor who will play Raavan and Ram respectively will be paid Rs 75 crores each.

The source added, “The rest of the budget will go into making the kind of staggering epic that the Ramayan has never been treated to before.”

Although Nitesh Tiwari and his team is still searching a perfect actress to play Sita opposite Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram – Raavan, the source further debunks the rumours about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s involvement in the film, saying, “They were planted by her marketing team. Kareena, for all her talent, doesn’t suit the part at all.”

However, Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan is playing the character of Lankesh opposite Prabhas’ Ram in Om Raut’s version of Ramayan, titled ‘Adipurush’ and recently the team wrapped up the shoot for the same.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor recently had their first official meeting with Nitesh Tiwari and producer Madhu Mantena where they discussed the massive project and even the tentative plans of taking it on floors sometime in the second half of next year.

