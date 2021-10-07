Advertisement

Prabhas is one of the most popular and bankable stars pan-India. The 41-year-old star has done some incredible work in the South and Hindi film industry including films like Baahubali, Saaho and Darling to name a few. He’s currently shooting for Om Raut’s Adipurush and today, we will be decoding his fees for the same and we bet you’ll have to collect your jaws after reading it!

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.

Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush that stars Prabhas reportedly involves a massive budget of Rs 500 crores. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair including the director himself. Any guesses, how much the Baahubali star is charging for the same?

According to media reports, Prabhas is charging a jaw-dropping amount of Rs 150 crores for Adipurush. Yes, that’s correct. It’s his highest till date and yes, please collect your jaws now, haha!

The film is slated to release next year on August 11, 2022, and will be clashing on box-office with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. Adipurush will be releasing in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and will release alongside Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam dubbed versions.

Meanwhile, for his 25th film, Prabhas has joined hands with Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is titled ‘Spirit’. The details of the film are currently being kept under wraps but it is said to release worldwide in multiple regional and international languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese & Korean!

What are your thoughts on the Baahubali actor charging a whopping amount for Adipurush? Tell us in the comments below.

