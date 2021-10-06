Hum Do Hamare Do Teaser Out! Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon's Perfectly-Imperfect Love Story Is A Laughter Riot

Advertisement

The makers of ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ have unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon on Wednesday which promises to be a complete laugh riot.

‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ teaser begins as we see Rajkummar stuck in a pickle when lady love Kriti summons his parents to speak about their marriage.

What follows is a hilarious journey as our leading man Rajkummar Rao may be forced to “adopt” a brand new set of parents.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan, ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana. It is directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Previously, Rajkummar Rao took to social media on Monday and shared a black and white portrait in a contemplative mood.

“Classic,” wrote Rajkummar Rao on his Instagram page.

In the picture post, the actor is seen dressed in a denim jacket sitting on a couch in a thoughtful mood.

Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend Patralekhaa commented on his picture with a heart emoji.

The actor was seen last in “Roohi” and “The White Tiger”.

His upcoming films are “Hit” opposite Sanya Malhotra and “Badhaai Do” opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

