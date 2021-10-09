Advertisement

Aryan Khan’s bail got denied yesterday, yet again, and he has been sent to Arthur Road jail for 14-day judicial custody. He’s currently quarantining at the jail and is stationed at barrack number 1. Now, the latest reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan’s son will not be getting any VIP treatment in the jail and will have to wake up at 6 in the morning and eat jail-cooked meals.

Satish Maneshinde who represented Rhea Chakraborty last year is representing SRK’s son in the drug cruise raid case.

According to India Today, Aryan Khan has tested negative for COVID-19 but will still have to undergo the quarantine process as laid down by the government. The report also suggests that the star kid will not be given any VIP treatment and will have to wake up at 6 like other jail inmates.

By 7, the breakfast will be served which usually includes poha or sheera and by 11, lunch will be served. Dinner time is 6 PM in the evening which includes chapati, sabzi, dal and rice. Aryan Khan will not be provided home food until the order comes from the court but he can buy canteen food by paying extra money.

Meanwhile, yesterday Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) RM Nerlikar has denied the bail of the superstar’s kid. Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshine in his closing argument said, “I am a 23 yr old with no prior antecedents. I am from respectable family, my parents, siblings are here. I hold Indian passport. I have roots in the society, cannot abscond. There is no question of tampering of evidence or accused. The electronic evidence is taken, the other accused are in custody.”

