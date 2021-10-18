Bollywood’s most hardworking and ever-energetic actor Akshay Kumar had a jam-packed schedule with movies like Bell Bottom Atrangi Re and many more. Now his much anticipated Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi is on its way to release. Recently the movie announced its first song which is about to be released soon and which will feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh too!

It was also noticed that the team for the movie has been opting to use a novel strategy to promote their film and had shot a couple of videos in a theatre a few days back featuring the lead characters. The movie, that is set to release on November 5, now brings out the news of their first song.

As per reports, the first song from Sooryavanshi is named ‘Aila Re Aila’ and the makers have confirmed that it is going to release on the 21st of October. The movie will see Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, the film has special appearances from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh who reprise the roles of Singham and Simmba.

Recently, source close to Bollywood Hungama had shared Rohit Shetty’s mindset about Sooryavanshi’s marketing strategy and how he plans to promote the big-budget action thriller in just 15 days

The source said, “Rohit Shetty is known to devise novel marketing campaigns for his films. For Sooryavanshi, the superstar director has decided to keep a short and tight campaign of just 15 to 18 days, which will be driven by songs. While there is a second trailer ready with the director, he isn’t too keen on unveiling it as it would give away a lot of details about the premise of the film, considering that the first trailer itself was over 3.30 mins long.”

The source also shares, “Through the 18-day campaign, he will unveil 3 songs and expects the buzz to touch the roof with them, as all 3 are expected to be chartbusters. He is banking big on ‘Aila Re Aila’, which features the 3 cops, Singham (Ajay Devgn), Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar).”

