A few days ago it was revealed that Rohit Shetty and his team have planned a massive promotional strategy for Sooryavanshi that too within the span of 15 days. Now, some reports claim that the director has planned to shoot independent videos with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, which might be a teaser for the upcoming film.

After getting delayed for multiple times, the team is finally ready with the film’s release on November 5. The cop drama will be the first major Bollywood film to get released in Maharashtra after thatres being closed for more than 6 months.

Earlier it was reported that Rohit Shetty will be releasing songs like ‘Aila Re Aila’ and ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ from Sooryavanshi that will create social media rage, now the filmmaker has planned something unique, a source close to the production told Bollywood Hungama, “Rohit will also be shooting multiple independent videos with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. In fact, he wrapped up shooting the said videos just this week at PVR cinemas. It’s the first cop universe film and he wishes to position it as something that brings 3 superstars together for the first time. Also, Rohit might unveil a teaser too featuring all the 3 cops closer to the film’s release.”

When asked about Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh’s characters in Sooryavanshi, the source further revealed, “Ajay and Ranveer have a 30 minute plus screen presence in Sooryavanshi.”

The time range of two big stars seems more than enough and with that we can expect some octane action sequences.

Meanwhile, recently when Maharashtra Government decided to reopen the cinema halls in the state, they even announced SOPs for theatres that include, maintaining social distance, wearing mask, and proper sanitization. Other than this, fully vaccinated citizens will have to show their vaccination certificate, while, partially or non-vaccinated, people can still enter the theatre, provided they show the ‘safe’ status on their Aarogya Setu app.

