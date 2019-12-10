Sharad Kelkar On Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Is Treated Like God In Maharastra”

Actor Sharad Kelkar has come a long way with regards to his professional career. What started off with daily soaps to doing cameos and then some exceptionally powerful performances in films like Lai Bhaari, Ram Leela and his hugely loved voice for the Hindi version of Baahubali 1 and 2.

However, with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Sharad feels that he will play the most important character in his career so far. Sharad, who essays the role of the famous Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been quoted by Bombay Times saying, “It was a big responsibility as no one had portrayed the character in the recent past in Bollywood. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is treated like God in Maharashtra and even one wrong gesture can create problems. But it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. If it hadn’t come my way, I’d have asked for it. For any Marathi actor, the answer would always be ‘yes’ to playing him.”

Meanwhile, Sharad was lauded with heaps of appreciation after people fell in love with his voice after he dubbed for the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer Baahubali. Opening up on the appreciation that came his way, Sharad said, “Sometimes I feel overwhelmed (by the love), sometimes I just laugh. I try to avoid (the adulation), but you can’t hide your voice. I am told my voice is number 2 in India, after Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan’s. I guess, my voice has a texture that people like, but I don’t think I am the number 2 voice in India.”

On the professional front, Sharad was last seen in Housefull 4 and has Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in the pipeline. The film is scheduled for a 10th January 2020 release.

