Mardaani 2: Petition Filed Against The Rani Mukerji Starrer For A Ban On The Release

Rani Mukerji’s comeback movie Mardaani when released in 2014, emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office riding high on strong content. Both Rani and Tahir Raj Bhasin as the antagonist received praises for their performances. Now, the makers are back with Mardaani 2 based on crimes on women by juveniles.

Mardaani 2 has a backdrop of Kota city (Rajasthan), which is now turning out to be a roadblock in the movie’s release. According to the reports, a man named Taslim Ahmed has filed a petition in Rajasthan High Court stating that the Mardaani 2 projects Kota city in a bad light. Taslim has urged before the high court to ban the release, in order to avoid any damage to the reputation of the city.

Regarding the same, earlier the protest against Mardaani 2 took place in Kota, with local corporator Gopal Manda sending a legal notice to Censor Board chairperson Prasoon Joshi, the film’s producer Aditya Chopra, director Gopi Puthran, and the information and broadcasting ministry, appealing them to remove the name of the city from the film.

In the notice, a demand has been raised to change the name of Kota in the film, with the claim that the film maligns the name of the city. Unless the name of the city is removed, screenings would be blocked and the matter would be taken to High Court, the notice has warned, according to lawyer Ashwin Garg.

The objection has primarily been raised because “Mardaani 2” is about a psycho-killer who never existed in Kota and yet trailer claims the film is inspired by true events.

