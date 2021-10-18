Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan once was the talk of the town during his appearance in Dubai in 2014. The actor had made a king-style entry in his personal Limousine along with his wife Gauri Khan. But here is an interesting fact that Shah Rukh’s luxurious limousine has some connection with PM Narendra Modi Ji!

Back in 2018, PM Modi was attending the Commonwealth Summit and the car that was used to bring him to the venue was a luxury sedan limousine. It was reported that only PM Modi received permission to sit in this 100-meter long car. The interesting fact is that the Bollywood Superstar owns this limousine.

Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife in 2014 had made a classic entry on the foreign land as both stepped down from the long luxury car and received a warm welcome from the royal individuals of Dubai. The reason for the actor to visit Dubai at the time was to launch his real estate business named ‘Royal Estates by Shah Rukh Khan’.

Shah Rukh Khan became one of the richest celebrities in India in 2014 after the star added one more property to his assets. At the time, this 2.4 million-square-foot project that cost Dh 2.3 billion had an event that was attended by high profile people from India, Pakistan, Canada and UK.

Coming back to the present, the Don actor, his son Aryan Khan and the entire family is attaining tremendous support from the people in the entertainment industry amidst Aryan’s drug-related case. Now, add Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah to that list.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah were recently asked about their opinions on the Aryan Khan case. Krushna said, “Bas main yeh hi chahta hoon ki sab jaldi solve ho aur takleef na ho Aryan ko kisi bhi cheez ki. Humari bhi sympathy hai and, we want Shah Rukh bhai ko aur torture na ho, takleef aur na di jaaye (I just want everything to be resolved soon and I hope Aryan does not have to face any kind of difficulties. They have our sympathy and we want Shah Rukh Khan to not be tortured or put through hardships anymore).”

Kashmera Shah too shared her thoughts as she said, “I wish the same. Abhi hum parents hai (We are parents too), so we understand na. I really feel for Shah Rukh and Gauri. I hope everything gets solved very fast and

