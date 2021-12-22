Controversy queen, Kangana Ranaut has again managed to make it to the headlines with yet another recent happening going on in her life! Recently, the actress failed to appear in front of the Mumbai police today, in relation to an FIR that was registered against her over her social media post. The FIR was registered last month at Khar Police station after a complaint was sent out by a Sikh organisation.

Advertisement

So let’s know why the actress did not show up to the court when asked.

Advertisement

So, what happened was that a complaint was made by a Sikh organisation to the Khar Police against Kangana Ranaut for her recent social media post. The post was reportedly claimed to be linked to the farmers’ protests to a separatist group. For this, the police had asked her to appear for some questioning, but her counsel had told the Bombay High Court that Kangana would appear in front of the police on the 22nd of Dec, (Wednesday).

However, as per the reports by TOI, after Kangana Ranaut skipped her appearance, her lawyer Rizwan Sidiquee then went on to request a new date for the appearance and said, “Going by the spirit, aim and intent of the high court order, we requested the investigation officer for an earlier date and wanted to expedite process before the next court hearing. However, the investigation officer was not willing to accommodate us. He neither responded to my messages or calls nor did he revert on the letter which was served on him immediately after the order.”

He also added that “Now my client will appear before him on another earliest date as may be available. If the officer does not accommodate us, then we will leave it to the high court to decide on the matter on merits.”

The Mumbai police had earlier claimed to the Bombay High Court that they won’t be arresting the actress over her post till 25th January 2022.

Phew, how does she manage to get herself into such havoc?!

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut who was last seen in A L Vijay’s Thalaivi will be next seen in her action-drama titled, Dhaakad.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: When Ranveer Singh Was Trolled For Comparing His Alauddin Khilji Look With Heath Ledger’s Joker & Malcolm McDowell’s Alex DeLarge

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube