If there’s one Bollywood couple that’s keeping the social media in awe with their pictures and videos is – Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The couple got married recently and their pictures took the internet with a storm. Last night, Vicky was spotted at the airport just in time to celebrate New Year’s with his wife Katrina and netizens are praising the actor for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Vicky is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who served as the chief of the Indian Army from 1969 to 1973.

Vicky Kaushal was spotted in casual attire at the Mumbai airport just in time to celebrate New Year’s with his wife Katrina Kaif. Now, reacting to his pictures and videos, netizens couldn’t keep calm and poured love for his sweet gesture.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s pic here:

Alexa, play ‘Brown Munde’ please? Haha!

Netizens were quick to react to Vicky Kaushal’s airport pictures and a fan commented, “Haaye he is soo Cute🔥🔥…..apne Katty ke liye aya waps❤️❤️” A second fan commented, “Finally🔥🔥…..love you VICKAT❤️❤️” A third fan commented, “bichara apna pati dharam nibha raha hai😂😂🔥🔥” A fourth fan commented, “Indeed the best husband ever🥺❤️.”

Meanwhile, the Raazi actor announced his collaboration with Meghna on Instagram with a caption that read, “It’s a very special day for us as we celebrate our director @meghnagulzar’s birthday and welcome the leading ladies @sanyamalhotra_ as Silloo Manekshaw & @fatimasanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to the #Samबहादुर family!”

What are your thoughts on netizens pouring love on Vicky Kaushal’s airport picture? Tell us in the comments below.

