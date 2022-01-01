Vidya Balan, the actress who is known for her acting thanks to roles in films like The Dirty Picture, Paa, Tumhari Sulu, Kahaani and more, turns a year older today. The beauty – who first made a place for herself in our hearts as Radhika Mathur in Hum Paanch, entered Bollywood in 2005 with Parineeti.

Advertisement

Today, as Vidya turns 42, we decided to tell you some interesting things about – namely how much she’s worth and where all she gets the money from.

Advertisement

As per the latest report by CA Knowledge, Vidya Balan has a net worth of USD 18 million i.e. around Rs 134 crores. So from where and how she made and continues to make this much. Well, scroll down and read all the details.

As per the report, the chunk of Vidya Balan’s net worth comes from her films and brand endorsements. The actress reportedly charges around Rs 2-3 crore for each movie she signs as well as has a share in the profit. She also charges Rs 1 crore for brand endorsement, and there is no shortage of the number of goods and services she promotes.

Besides income from films and endorsements, Vidya also owns a luxurious house in Mumbai, whose estimated value is around Rs 8 crore. The Dirty Picture actress also owns several other real-estate properties in the country and was reportedly gifted a Rs 14 crore house by her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Besides income from acting and property, Vidya Balan’s wealth also includes lavish cars including a Mercedes-Benz and other pricey brands. As per a 2021 ‘21motoring’ report, Vidya owns a Mercedes Benz S550 that costs a whopping Rs1.37 Crore. Powered by a 4.7L bi-turbocharged V8 engine, the car can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds with a top speed of 209 kph. She also owns a Mercedes Benz E Class worth around Rs lakh. This E220 is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4 cylinder diesel engine and can go from 0-100 kph in 7.3 seconds with a top speed of 209 kph.

On the work front, Vidya Balan has starred in some much-loved films, including Parineeti, The Dirty Picture, Heyy Babyy, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Tumhari Sulu, Begum Jaan, Paa, No One Killed Jessica, Kahaani and more. While her last release was the digitally released Sherni, Vidya is reportedly shooting for two films – Jalsa and an untitled next.

Happy Birthday, Vidya Balan. Keep rocking!

Must Read: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Relationship Confirmed By Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Says That Was The ‘Reason’ Of Expensive Gifts



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube