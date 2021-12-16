Actors Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy have wrapped their upcoming yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama film.

After being extensively shot in Mumbai and Ooty, the film concluded its principal photography and will soon go into post-production.

The Vidya Balan starrer is touted to be an ultimate ‘date movie’, will present a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships in a fast-paced world.

The film’s cast had a gala time through production, and the excitement is palpable in a radiant picture of Vidya Balan and Pratik celebrating the wrap.

The cast quartet had earlier completed their Mumbai schedule, last month.

It is being directed by ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. The film also marks Applause Entertainment’s foray into the big screen experience.

Earlier, talking about the film, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, had said, “The film is a sparkling, sophisticated romance that subverts all notions of love and fidelity in modern times. Alchemy best describes the coming together of this incredible cast. And we’re thrilled to collaborate with Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who has an extraordinarily perceptive understanding of human relationships. We’re also excited to partner with Ellipsis once again, to bring this witty, charming, and passionate story to life.”

Meanwhile, talking about the Vidya Balan starrer, producers Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer, partners at Ellipsis Entertainment, had said: “The subject of love remains intriguing and debated. We were keen to tackle relationship fatigue by coming up with something that is dynamic, nuanced, relatable, uplifting, and humorous, all in the same breath. This is probably the story of your life or definitely one that you’ve seen one or more of your friends go through.”

