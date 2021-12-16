Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful prolific actors of Hindi cinema who has won several awards, including a National Film Award for Best Actor and two Filmfare Awards. However, he did not bag the National award without controversy. Scroll down to know more.

It was the year 2016 when Akki’s film Rustom was released. The film was a commercial success and Khiladi Kumar’s performance was well appreciated. He was also honoured with National Award for his performance in the crime thriller but many felt he wasn’t the deserving one for the award.

In fact, many questioned this decision and whether it was Akshay Kumar’s best performance in the Indian film industry in 2017. However, the superstar once opened up about the controversy. As reported by Indian Express, he said, “I am observing this from last 25 years, whenever someone wins the award (National Award) there’s always a debate and someone starts a controversy on whether someone should have or shouldn’t have won the award. I have got this award after 26 years. If someone doesn’t want me to get this award, if you feel like it, please go ahead and take it away from me.”

The superstar is currently basking in the success of his film Sooryavanshi which made a mark at the Box office. The film, which is helmed by Rohit Shetty, also saw Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. As the film now moves to Netflix, the superstar is gearing for his next released Atrang Re.

Aanand L Rai’s film will see Akshay Kumar in a different role along with the star cast of the film Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He recently opened up on why he chose to do a small role in the film. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, he said, “When I heard this story, within half-an-hour I said that despite my role not being so great and the film revolving around Sara and Dhanush, I still want to be a part of it. I felt if somebody can think such a story why can’t I be a small part of it”.

Akshay also spoke about the filmmaker. He said, “Aanand Ji reminds me of my childhood, he is just like a kid. He cries, fights, sometimes doesn’t talk for a while, and then again laughs. He keeps doing this and then resumes eating. While he is eating, his food spills all over into his shirt. It is fun watching him and listening to his stories especially when Himanshu Ji is around. Himanshi Ji is great, whenever you call him somewhere, he’ll be always at least an hour late. I wonder which watch he uses which runs 1.5 hours late. I would like to ask this question to his wife as well. Anyway, it was great fun working with Aanand Ji and his entire team”.

