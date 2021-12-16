Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most lovable couples of Bollywood. The two are often seen spending time together with kids in exotic locations. Meanwhile, when Priyanka Chopra was a newcomer in the industry, and she worked with Khiladi Kumar in several films, rumours started making rounds about her and Akshay’s affair while the actor was already married.

The two actors have worked together in Aitraaz, Mujse Shaadi Karoge and Waqt: The Race Against Time.

As Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar worked together in more films, many newspapers and magazines started talking about their alleged affair; even producers became keen to cast them in their films. Initially, Twinkle Khanna wasn’t bothered about all the gossips but later when the reports crossed every limit, she asked Akshay to stay away from PeeCee.

As per reports, when Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar were shooting for Waqt: The Race Against Time, Twinkle Khanna had a massive argument with the Dostana actress. She even reached the film set and wanted to slap Priyanka but the actress wasn’t present and Akshay had to face her wrath in front of the whole crew.

According to sources from the set, the Sooryavanshi actor somehow calmed her down and took her home. The next day, Akshay released a press statement in which the actor had claimed that he would never work with the Krrish star. The White Tiger star was so upset that even she decided to not work with him in future.

Later when Akshay Kumar appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, Rajat Sharma asked him about his alleged affair with Priyanka Chopra. The actor responded, “There is nothing like that. I have worked on five films with Priyanka. It’s not like I don’t want to work with her. Except for Rani Mukerji, I have worked with every heroine. If there is an opportunity, I will surely work with Priyanka Chopra.”

