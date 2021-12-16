Every person has some or the other special things that they want in their life/projects. While Salman Khan is known for sporting a special bracelet in real and reel life, Ekta Kapoor made sure to name all her shows with a ‘K’ for years. The same applies to Shah Rukh Khan.

In a late ‘90s interview, while talking about Koyla, the Badshah actor spoke about the superstition he had when it came to making his film succeed at the box office. Wondering what it is? Well, scroll down and trust me, it isn’t something you may have guessed.

In a past interview, as shared by Instagram Page Filmynews, Shah Rukh Khan got candid about what superstitious trend they followed while filming Koyla. King Khan said, “Mera ek superstition hai – mai jis film mein bhagta hu woh bahot badi film hoti hai.”

Elaborating on it, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Mai Darr mein bhaga Sunny se, toh woh bahot badi hit ho gayi. Uske baad, Salman Khan ne muje Karan Arjun mein kaha ‘Bhag Arjun bhag.’ Mai bhagta raha – film bahot badi hit ho gayi. Dilwale mein mai ladhi ke peeche bhagta raha aur bhi bahot badi hit hogayi.”

Revealing that the ‘bhagna’ was kept in Koyla too, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor said, “Toh iss film mein humne woh trend jhari rakha hai. Iss pcture mein mai bahot bhagta hu.” Check out the video here:

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the 1997 action thriller featured Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Amrish Puri in lead roles. The film also starred Johnny Lever, Ashok Saraf, Salim Ghouse, Deepshikha, Himani Shivpuri and Mohnish Bahl in supporting roles. Released on April 18, 1997, the film was declared an average at the box office and emerged as the 8th most successful film of that year in India.

