Shah Rukh Khan’s wit and sense of humour have always been a topic of discussion amongst his fans. He often pulls off fun and dramatic sketches at award functions and lives shows, most of which have even gone viral on the internet. In the year 2004, the actor pulled off a massive prank on his crew along with a bunch of other celebrities like Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, and Arjun Rampal, amongst others.

Advertisement

In the year 2004, SRK went on tour with a bunch of other celebrities including Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, and Rani Mukerji, amongst others. It was called The Temptation Tour of 2004 and was a successful event at that time.

Advertisement

In a fun video released then, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, and Rani Mukerji can be seen grilling the tour crew over a technical error. King Khan starts off the discussion yelling on top of his voice, asking the team why the song Chaiyya Chaiyya played at the wrong time when he was performing. He also points out an AV glitch and asks a man named Mazar for a proper explanation.

Sipping on a cup of coffee and a cigarette, Shah Rukh Khan yells at the team and says, “We get shocked with the d*mn thing and then the AV goes wrong. I got hurt, I don’t know when it is starting, I run down. What is this nonsense yaar.”

Shah Rukh Khan even gets slightly offensive and goes all out with the pretentious lashing out. At one point he can be heard saying, “you don’t have any brains, are you guys drunk when you are doing a show? What is it?”

When the team tries to tell him that it was a technical error, SRK doesn’t buy it. He says, “Technical things…It is the tenth show, it is not the first show. How can we keep on scr*wing up with every show. Every show! We only have seven left now yaar.”

“I want Mazar to explain. Please explain what went wrong.”, he adds.

Arjun Rampal and Saif Ali Khan can also be seen adding salt to the wound. Arjun explains how his AV also glitched and can be even spotted slurring abuses in a fit of rage.

Saif, on the other hand, asks the team to not smile when they are discussing such an important issue. “But listen, when you f*cked up, can you not laugh at least. That guy is F*cking cracking up. I mean, we are trying to put on a show.”, he said.

Saif Ali Khan further added, “Tell him, explain na. Don’t hang your head like a schoolboy. This is not a school man.”

After screaming at the crew for more than four minutes, Shah Rukh Khan drops the act and asks Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, and Preity Zinta to hug it out with Mazar and clarify with a smile on his face that they were only playing a prank. Here’s the video.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Confesses Sanjay Leela Bhansali Would “Hit Him & Abuse Him” During His Work As An AD On Black, Here’s Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube