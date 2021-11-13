Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has a huge fan following in the country not just for his dashing looks but also for his film selection. According to the most recent reports, the actor will be collaborating with director duo Abbas-Mustan in the Bollywood adaptation of the popular international series, Money Heist. The film has already been creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience as they have been eagerly waiting to witness how the Bollywood version turns out.

For the unversed, Money Heist is a Spanish web series that kicked off in the year 2017. The Bollywood adaptation, Three Monkeys, has been reportedly scheduled to release in 2022 and will also star Abbas’ son Mustafa in a key role. The film will go on floors this month and will be shot at multiple locations in Mumbai. The Netflix original has a huge following in India and hence, the Hindi version is expected to do exceptionally well at the theatres.

A Pinkvilla source close to the development revealed, “Arjun Rampal’s character is on the lines of Professor from Money Heist, whereas Mustafa along with two other actors will be playing the robbers. All the three robbers, alongside the Professor, will have a unique dimension, with all working together for a hidden motive of personal gains.”

The source also added, “Abbas Mustan have been a master at adapting international thrillers and in the same way, they have brought in their own flavor to the narrative of Three Monkeys”.

Abbas-Mustan have also been planning a new web series with Arjun Rampal and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The series will revolve around a group of five friends who turn against each other when a dead body is found in their house. The show will also star Sharman Joshi, Mouni Roy, and Tisca Chopra, amongst others and is expected to release in 2021.

